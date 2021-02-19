Volunteers needed at city warming center

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is asking for volunteers to help keep families warm during these frigid cold temperatures.

Earlier this week, the city opened the Sames Auto Arena as a warming center to house families who did not have electricity and were looking for a place to seek refuge.

The American Red Cross is still looking for volunteers to help with the city’s efforts.

For more information, you can click here.

