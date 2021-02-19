Advertisement

Zapata County offers shelter and chicken soup for residents

The county has opened an emergency shelter at Zapata South Elementary School to provide shelter for those without electricity.
Zapata shelter
Zapata shelter(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over 1,000 residents in Zapata County are still without electricity.

According to the AEP website, there are 1,642 customer outages reported.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday night, county Judge Joe Rathmell addressed the outages on Facebook.

Rathmell says, crews are still working to restore power, but they are asking residents who do not have power to turn off all electrical appliances and light switches until power is restored.

This will help accelerate the restoration process.

The county has opened an emergency shelter at Zapata South Elementary School to provide shelter for those without electricity.

The Apostolic Christian Fellowship center will be providing hot chicken noodle soup for those impacted by the recent winter conditions and power outages on Friday at 12 p.m.

The distribution will be at 2077 Sunset Drive Zapata, TX in Falcon Lakes Estates

