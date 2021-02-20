Advertisement

2 dead after Air Force jet crashes near Montgomery, Ala. airport

A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director...
A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director Marshall Taggart Jr.(WSFA)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Air Force confirmed Friday night that a T-38 trainer aircraft crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport Friday.

The public affairs office said the condition of the pilots was unknown Friday night, but Montgomery Regional Airport Executive Director Marshall Taggart Jr. said two people on board the jet died in the crash.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. The jet was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Miss.

There are houses in the area, including a mobile home park, but Taggart said the jet did not hit any structures.

Taggart said the jet was flying from Columbus to Tallahassee, Fla. at the time of the crash.

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency is asking that everyone stay away from the area.

A safety investigation board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott
Texas governor addresses mass power failures
File photo: AEP
AEP receives authorization to energize all circuits
Accident reported on Shiloh
Accident on Shiloh sends woman to the hospital
Cinemark Movies 12 Theater located on San Bernardo
Cinemark Movies 12 Theater closes its doors
CBP officer accused of smuggling undocumented housekeeper into U.S.

Latest News

Food bank distributing food to community
South Texas Food Bank to distribute food to families in need
Water conservation
Crews continue to work on restoring water
File photo
TAMIU Cares adds $3 million for students this spring
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Florida governor: Flags will be at half-staff for Limbaugh