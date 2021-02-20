Angel of Hope Charity raises winter storm relief fund

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Here at home, Laredoans are coming together to provide some relief to those affected by the latest weather disasters.

City, county, and local community leaders are raising funds to give back through the Angel of Hope Charity.

The funds have been allocated to assist Laredo and Webb County families who have been impacted by recent events.

To qualify for the assistance, there are some requirements.

“The requirement is going to be to prove that they have a need some kind of damage, plumbing, loss of appliances, food, things that have happened,” said Dr. Sandra Leyendecker. “I know people have lost their homes, burnt down because of some of the alternative heating they’ve used from space haters, and things like that. We want to help as much as people as possible.”

For those that wish to donate or request assistance, they can call constable Rudy Rodriguez’s office at (956) 523-4316.

All donations will be tax deductible.

