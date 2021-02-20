Blood banks in dire need of donations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With conditions in Texas remaining very problematic, there have been been plenty of heartwarming moments of light during this time of darkness.

As scores of Texans woke up to another brutally cold day without power, other parts of the country are dealing with yet another winter storm.

Since that may mean even more power outages, many are searching for hope on the horizon and several local drives are trying to create relief.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, for example, is asking for the community to roll up their sleeves and donate blood in their time of need.

Due to the ongoing weather issues across the state, the blood and tissue center was forced to cancel several blood drives and as a result 2,800 donations were not collected.

Representatives from the blood bank are hosting an emergency blood drive Saturday, February 20th at Embassy Suites located at 110 Calle Del Norte from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment you can go to southtexasblood.org.

Finally, the City of Laredo opened the Sames Auto Arena on Monday night as a warming center after thousands were left without power, but the American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to train to help out there, at least until Friday.

If you’re interested, you can go to redcross.org/volunteer.

While COVID-19 has complicated relief efforts, safety measures are still being implemented at these sites including social distancing, mask requirements, and clean up conditions.

