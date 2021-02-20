Advertisement

Driver evading arrest with 15 passengers results in accident

The vehicle drove through a ranch fence on private property which resulted in it rolling over, injuring 15 passengers.
Accident on Highway 59
Accident on Highway 59
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:42 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident is reported one mile south of U.S. 59 in Webb County on Friday afternoon.

DPS is investigating a single vehicle crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Farm to Market Road 2895.

According to authorities, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black SUV but the vechile failed to stop and evaded arrest.

Border Patrol agents determined that all the passengers were undocumented. They were then transported to hospitals in the area and then released to Border Patrol.

The driver was identified as thirty-one year old Christopher Alberto Rodriguez who was arrested and charged with evading arrest and smuggling of persons.

