Several county community centers close

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Communities are getting their power and water going after almost a week without it, but now more problems are coming to light.

People who visit the Mirando City community center say they were worried when they found out their community center had to be closed.

“You know but like I said, we tried our very best, I think we may be going out another day.”

Those are the words from Mirando City residents Estella Cruz and Ana Perez. They say they go to the community center twice a week for food.

Finding out about the water pipe ruptures had them wondering how they will get what they need.

“I think they said the library was flooded and very, very damaged and those were the lucky ones right there to get water.”

EJ Community Center was not the only community center that had the same problem.

The Rio Bravo Community Center and the Santa Teresita Community Center were facing the same issues.

The buildings were damaged inside with water.

County commissioners want to tell all county residents they don’t have to worry.

“Knows the people that take county services and stop in,” Steve Landin, Webb County Emergency Management. “We encourage them to check up on the people in the elderly population.”

The county says they have been going to deliver food, water bottles, and blankets to anyone who needs it.

They will be located outside of all the community centers that are currently closed.

Community center staff along with officials and other community members will go door to door delivering goods.

Ms. Cruz says she is glad that she will still be able to get what she needs despite these bumps in the road.

County officials are hoping to have the community centers water pipes fixed by Monday.

