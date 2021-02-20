TAMIU Cares adds $3 million for students this spring

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Millions of dollars are going to local students impacted financially by COVID-19.

If you’re a student enrolled this spring semester, you can benefit from the additional $3 million for the TAMIU Cares fund.

The grant will help students with housing and food insecurity, medical expenses, and lack of educational support and supplies.

Along with Congressman Cuellar, TAMIU says they hope this is a sigh of relief for students on campus.

“We have people who are out of work, who can’t afford to pay their mortgage or pay their rent,” said Dr. Pablo Arenaz, TAMIU president. “Who cannot afford their car payments, who can’t afford to pay their tuition. So these emergency grants they apply and tell us how much they need and how it’s for.”

Students are asked to check their email on how to apply for the funding.

