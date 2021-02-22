Agents arrest convicted sex offender
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender southwest of Hebbronville.
Agents say 25-year-old Carlos Manrique Ortega-Diaz was with a group of 11 subjects who were walking through a remote ranch land area.
Records revealed Ortega-Diaz had been arrested by the Lindenwold Police Department and was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in Oct. 2 of 2015 in New Jersey.
Agents say during the time of the arrest, Ortega-Diaz was attempting to travel back to New Jersey.
