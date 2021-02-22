Agents arrest convicted sex offender

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender southwest of Hebbronville.

Agents say 25-year-old Carlos Manrique Ortega-Diaz was with a group of 11 subjects who were walking through a remote ranch land area.

Records revealed Ortega-Diaz had been arrested by the Lindenwold Police Department and was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in Oct. 2 of 2015 in New Jersey.

Agents say during the time of the arrest, Ortega-Diaz was attempting to travel back to New Jersey.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.