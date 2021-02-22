Advertisement

Agents arrest convicted sex offender

Agents say during the time of the arrest, Ortega-Diaz was attempting to travel back to New Jersey
25-year-old Carlos Manrique Ortega-Diaz
25-year-old Carlos Manrique Ortega-Diaz(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender southwest of Hebbronville.

Agents say 25-year-old Carlos Manrique Ortega-Diaz was with a group of 11 subjects who were walking through a remote ranch land area.

Records revealed Ortega-Diaz had been arrested by the Lindenwold Police Department and was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in Oct. 2 of 2015 in New Jersey.

Agents say during the time of the arrest, Ortega-Diaz was attempting to travel back to New Jersey.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cinemark Movies 12 Theater located on San Bernardo
Cinemark Movies 12 Theater closes its doors
Accident on Highway 59
Driver evading arrest with 15 passengers results in accident
CBP officer accused of smuggling undocumented housekeeper into U.S.
City of Laredo curfew violations
City implements curfew for the next two weekends
File photo
H-E-B places a limit on certain grocery products

Latest News

City Council meeting extends to day two
City Council meeting preview
File photo
Preview of commissioners court meeting
22-year-old Ana Gabriel Martinez and 30-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez.
Two women accused of stealing clothing from stores
LISD prepares for first group of students
Classes resume for both UISD and LISD