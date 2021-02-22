Advertisement

Border Patrol discovers 230 immigrants over the weekend

Laredo sector Border Patrol stopped a total of three human smuggling attempts at its checkpoints.
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local Border Patrol agents caught over 200 undocumented immigrants in tractor trailers over the weekend.

They found the individuals to be from Brazil, Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

At each incident, the individuals and the drivers were placed under arrest pending further investigation.

Border Patrol seized the tractors and trailers used in the attempts.

