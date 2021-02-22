City Council meeting preview

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City Council will meet later today to discuss several agenda items.

Mayor Pete Saenz would like to discuss the possibility of city-wide wireless access, plus, he’s asking for a status report on the hospital district committee.

Councilmember Alberto Torres Jr. would like to discuss how to get teachers and district staff vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Torres is asking for credit or relief on water bills due to the damages from winter weather and would also like city manager Robert Eads to create an emergency assistance fund for those needing help with repairs.

Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez is asking for more information on the fire department’s hiring process.

Councilmember Vanessa Perez would like to adopt a waitlist for coronavirus vaccines.

You can watch the meeting here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.