Advertisement

City probe faults overall police treatment of Elijah McClain

An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police...
An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police handled the entire incident, faulting officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old unarmed Black man and department overall for having a weak accountability system.(Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — The results of an investigation into the fatal arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police handled the entire incident.

The report of the investigation conducted for the city of Aurora released Monday faults officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old Black man.

It also criticizes the department for having a weak accountability system that failed to press for the truth about what happened.

It found there were “two contrasting stories” of what happened to McClain based on body camera footage and officers’ statements to investigators.

Another probe the state attorney general is looking at whether any criminal charges are warranted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Ana Gabriel Martinez and 30-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez.
Two women accused of stealing clothing from stores
Cinemark Movies 12 Theater located on San Bernardo
Cinemark Movies 12 Theater closes its doors
Accident on Highway 59
Driver evading arrest with 15 passengers results in accident
CBP officer accused of smuggling undocumented housekeeper into U.S.
City of Laredo curfew violations
City implements curfew for the next two weekends

Latest News

Pictured is a street in Baghdad. Two Iraqi security officials said three rockets struck the...
Rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad, no casualties
Dr. Trevino administers vaccine
Homebound patient program for COVID-19 Vaccine
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he will sign the measure into law, making Virginia the...
Repeal of Virginia’s death penalty headed to governor’s desk
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden boosts pandemic lending to smallest businesses