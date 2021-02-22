Advertisement

City rescinds water boil notice

Test results are now showing stable levels allowing the city to rescind the water boil notice.
File photo: Water boil alert
File photo: Water boil alert(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city’s water boil notice that was issued last week to eight subdivisions and nine colonias has now been lifted.

Due to concerns of low pressure coming from line breaks and frozen pipes and pumps, the City of Laredo Public Water System issued a boil water notice to areas along Highway 359.

Test results are now showing stable levels allowing the city to rescind the notice.

However, due to warmer temperatures, the utilities department says they expect more water lines to break, so they continue asking the community to conserve water.

