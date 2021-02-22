Classes resume for both UISD and LISD

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After a week of weather-related issues, local school districts are ready to hit the books once again.

Both UISD and LISD started the month with remote learning due to the surge of coronavirus cases.

Last week, the districts were forced to close due to power and water outages from the winter storm.

On Monday, both school districts will open their campuses for students that attend in-class instruction.

Both will open their campuses and offices at their regular scheduled times and their grab and go meal services will also be available.

