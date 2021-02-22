Customs officials seize cocaine-laced cereal

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A U.S. Customs drug dog alerted authorities to a shipment of breakfast cereal that was frosted with cocaine instead of sugar.

Federal authorities confiscated 44 pounds of cocaine that had been disguised as sugar on frosted corn flakes in Cincinnati last Saturday.

Law enforcement says it had a street value of two-point-eight million dollars.

The shipment originated in Peru and was en-route to a private residence in Hong Kong before it was taken by U.S. authorities.

