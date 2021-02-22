Advertisement

Customs officials seize cocaine-laced cereal

Federal agents seized 44 pounds of cocaine that had been disguised as sugar on frosted corn flakes
Federal agents seize cocaine-laced cereal
Federal agents seize cocaine-laced cereal(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A U.S. Customs drug dog alerted authorities to a shipment of breakfast cereal that was frosted with cocaine instead of sugar.

Federal authorities confiscated 44 pounds of cocaine that had been disguised as sugar on frosted corn flakes in Cincinnati last Saturday.

Law enforcement says it had a street value of two-point-eight million dollars.

The shipment originated in Peru and was en-route to a private residence in Hong Kong before it was taken by U.S. authorities.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Ana Gabriel Martinez and 30-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez.
Two women accused of stealing clothing from stores
Cinemark Movies 12 Theater located on San Bernardo
Cinemark Movies 12 Theater closes its doors
Irma Sanchez, 67
Woman accused of animal cruelty
File photo: Old Mercy Hospital building
Fire breaks out at old Mercy Hospital
Accident on Highway 59
Driver evading arrest with 15 passengers results in accident

Latest News

The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
US tops 500,000 virus deaths, matching the toll of 3 wars
NASA releases new images of the Perseverance Rover Mars landing and audio from the surface of...
Perseverance rover’s descent and touchdown on Mars
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally...
Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records
Former Senator Kelly Loeffler does an interview on her new initiative, 'Greater Georgia'
Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler launches new voter group in Georgia
Passengers described seeing debris falling from the plane to the ground below as the crew...
Boeing: 777s with engine that blew apart should be grounded