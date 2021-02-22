Handy man helps residents with winter woes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The winter blast that crippled most of the Lone Star State wreaked havoc for many Texans including right here in Laredo.

For some residents, the lack of water was caused by an unexpected pipe bust adding to the anxiety of hundreds and possibly thousands of dollars in repairs.

A local realtor took it upon himself to take action to try and help as many people as he could who were facing plumbing issues.

Sixto Lopez is not a plumber, he’s a 17-year realtor who happens to know a lot and has the tools to do it.

Noticing all of the issues that many locals were facing as a result of the storm, Lopez decided to post something to try and help others and that simple post turned into a life preserver for many because water damage can cost a pretty penny.

Lopez posted if anyone needed help with their broken pipes, he could shut off the water main to eliminate further damage to their home.

He said he expected ten people at most, but instead it ended up being two to three hundred people who were in dire need of his assistance.

Not only did he help those in Laredo but also those 30 miles out of town, traveling to people’s houses in the freezing cold to lend a helping hand.

Lopez says from grown men, to single ladies and even a couple of nuns, they were all very thankful for his help.

According to homeguide.com, the repair cost for a pipe leak is between $500 to $800 dollars and that doesn’t include water damage to carpet or the floors.

Lopez says it’s always good to know where your water main is located and to purchase a t-handle valve key to shut the water off.

