Advertisement

High court formally rejects Trump election challenge cases

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally...
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue at Dalton Regional Airport in Dalton, Ga((AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File))
By JESSICA GRESKO
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday formally rejected a handful of cases related to the 2020 election, including disputes from Pennsylvania that had divided the justices just before the election.

The cases the justices rejected involved election challenges filed by former President Donald Trump and his allies in five states President Joe Biden won: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Other than the disputes from Pennsylvania, the justices’ decision not to hear the cases was unsurprising. The court had previously taken no action in those cases and in January had turned away pleas that the cases be fast-tracked, again suggesting the justices were not interested in hearing them.

At the same time, the justices’ decision not to hear Pennsylvania disputes involving a Republican challenge to state courts’ power over federal elections continued to provoke strong feelings from some of the justices. On Monday, three of the nine justices said the court should have taken up the issue.

“A decision in these cases would not have any implications regarding the 2020 election...But a decision would provide invaluable guidance for future elections,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote. Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Neil Gorsuch also would have taken up the issue.

Thomas wrote that the court was inviting “further confusion and erosion of voter confidence” by not taking up the issue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Ana Gabriel Martinez and 30-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez.
Two women accused of stealing clothing from stores
Cinemark Movies 12 Theater located on San Bernardo
Cinemark Movies 12 Theater closes its doors
Accident on Highway 59
Driver evading arrest with 15 passengers results in accident
CBP officer accused of smuggling undocumented housekeeper into U.S.
City of Laredo curfew violations
City implements curfew for the next two weekends

Latest News

FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion
Disney+ is putting a label on some episodes of "The Muppet Show" because of "negative...
Disney+ adds content warning to ‘The Muppet Show’
Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland discusses the prosecution of Capitol rioters on Monday.
AG nominee Garland discusses Capitol riot investigation
Sixto Lopez
Handy man helps residents with winter woes