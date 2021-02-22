Advertisement

Homebound patient vaccination program

During the weekend, the City of Laredo Health Department hit the road to reach the arms of those who are homebound and don’t leave home
Dr. Trevino administers vaccine
Dr. Trevino administers vaccine(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands at home are needing COVID-19 vaccines delivered to them because they rarely, if ever, leave home.

During the weekend, the City of Laredo Health Department hit the road to reach the arms of those who are homebound and might need them the most. This includes those that live in surrounding areas of the city.

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino traveled to homes in search of anyone who signed up with the health department.

Thirteen homebound residents, some of them as far away as San Ygnacio, had no means to leave their home to get vaccinated and were targeted over the weekend.

Dr. Trevino said that although some residents may qualify and have been identified through the health department, it is not possible for them to be transferred to get the vaccines. As a result, going out to their homes is the next best solution.

For those that know of an elderly person who may qualify for the city’s homebound program, they can call the city health department at (956) 718-7904 or text (956) 286-1538.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Ana Gabriel Martinez and 30-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez.
Two women accused of stealing clothing from stores
Cinemark Movies 12 Theater located on San Bernardo
Cinemark Movies 12 Theater closes its doors
Accident on Highway 59
Driver evading arrest with 15 passengers results in accident
CBP officer accused of smuggling undocumented housekeeper into U.S.
City of Laredo curfew violations
City implements curfew for the next two weekends

Latest News

Pipes damage due to severe winter weather
Report storm damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management
File photo: Old Mercy Hospital building
Fire breaks out at old Mercy Hospital
File photo
Zapata confirms 29th death due to COVID-19
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccine drive
Second dose guidelines