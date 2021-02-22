Homebound patient vaccination program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands at home are needing COVID-19 vaccines delivered to them because they rarely, if ever, leave home.

During the weekend, the City of Laredo Health Department hit the road to reach the arms of those who are homebound and might need them the most. This includes those that live in surrounding areas of the city.

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino traveled to homes in search of anyone who signed up with the health department.

Thirteen homebound residents, some of them as far away as San Ygnacio, had no means to leave their home to get vaccinated and were targeted over the weekend.

Dr. Trevino said that although some residents may qualify and have been identified through the health department, it is not possible for them to be transferred to get the vaccines. As a result, going out to their homes is the next best solution.

For those that know of an elderly person who may qualify for the city’s homebound program, they can call the city health department at (956) 718-7904 or text (956) 286-1538.

