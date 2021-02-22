LC to offer free training to local businesses

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Laredo College is offering local businesses an opportunity to train workers during the pandemic.

Through the Skills Development Fund, COVID-19 Special Initiative Grant, the Texas Workforce Commission will assist businesses in Texas in fast training to upgrade its employees’ current skills or train new employees.

Laredo College applied for the funding and was awarded $250,000.

The trainings will be administered by the Laredo College Economic Development Center and the LC Continuing Education Department.

The trainings will be targeted to three main industries: healthcare, logistics, and any small business.

Businesses who are looking to obtain more information on the initiative they can email LC at edc@laredo.edu or head on over to the Laredo College website.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.