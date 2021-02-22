Advertisement

Mr. Blue Sky is living here today

Back to 70s and sunny
Monday weather forecast
Monday weather forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a week of unusually cold and freezing temperatures in Texas, we are seeing some sunshine.

On Monday, we’ll start out in the 50s and see a high of about 74 degrees by the afternoon.

Now, we will warm up on Tuesday with a high of 78 degrees and then on Wednesday, we’ll be in the 80s which is completely opposite to what we saw last week.

Now on Thursday, we’ll see a 30 percent chance of rain and highs at 78 degrees.

These chances of rain will carry on into Friday where we’ll see a 20 percent chance of rain and a high of 73 degrees.

Now as we head into the weekend, we’ll see a high of 77 and 83 for Saturday and Sunday.

Overall, it looks like we’re back to where we usually are this time of year, but keep in mind the official start of winter is still a few weeks away.

No telling if we’ll see another cold front make its way to our area but the worst is over and we can look to spring.

