Fire breaks out at old Mercy Hospital

Firefighters went to the reported structure fire late Saturday night
File photo: Old Mercy Hospital building
File photo: Old Mercy Hospital building
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at the old Mercy hospital building over the weekend.

Firefighters made their way to the 1500 block of Logan for a reported structure on fire. At the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the basement area.

An initial investigation found that the fire had originated from the kitchen and cafeteria area.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames without injury.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started or if arson is suspected.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

