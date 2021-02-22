Advertisement

Preview of commissioners court meeting

County Judge Tano Tijerina is expecting to get a status report on the recent weather and its effects on county facilities
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 22, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to discuss a variety of items.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina is expecting to get a status report on the recent weather and its effects on county facilities including costs for repairs or upgrades due to any damages...

Also on the agenda, Sheriff Cuellar is asking for authorization and acceptance of two point two million dollars from Operation Soundgarden in order to begin overtime operations in march.

Authorization of this money would have no impact on the general fund.

Commissioners will meet at 9 Monday morning and you can click here to watch the meeting.

