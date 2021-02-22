Advertisement

Report storm damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management

Residents or business owners who experienced some type of damage can fill out the survey
Pipes damage due to severe winter weather
Pipes damage due to severe winter weather(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although the arctic blast has come and gone, its disastrous effects still remain; however, the city is advising residents to report their damages to the state.

The City of Laredo is informing the community that the Texas Division of Emergency Management has created a self-reporting survey so that Texans to report their damage and impacts from the recent natural disaster.

In order to receive financial support from the federal government to assist residents, businesses and residents need to report their damage.

Residents or business owners who experienced some type of damage or were impacted by the storm can fill out the survey.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Ana Gabriel Martinez and 30-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez.
Two women accused of stealing clothing from stores
Cinemark Movies 12 Theater located on San Bernardo
Cinemark Movies 12 Theater closes its doors
Accident on Highway 59
Driver evading arrest with 15 passengers results in accident
CBP officer accused of smuggling undocumented housekeeper into U.S.
City of Laredo curfew violations
City implements curfew for the next two weekends

Latest News

Dr. Trevino administers vaccine
Homebound patient vaccination program
File photo: Old Mercy Hospital building
Fire breaks out at old Mercy Hospital
File photo
Zapata confirms 29th death due to COVID-19
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccine drive
Second dose guidelines