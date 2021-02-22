Report storm damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although the arctic blast has come and gone, its disastrous effects still remain; however, the city is advising residents to report their damages to the state.

The City of Laredo is informing the community that the Texas Division of Emergency Management has created a self-reporting survey so that Texans to report their damage and impacts from the recent natural disaster.

In order to receive financial support from the federal government to assist residents, businesses and residents need to report their damage.

Residents or business owners who experienced some type of damage or were impacted by the storm can fill out the survey.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.