Advertisement

Rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad, no casualties

Pictured is a street in Baghdad. Two Iraqi security officials said three rockets struck the...
Pictured is a street in Baghdad. Two Iraqi security officials said three rockets struck the Green Zone, one falling within the perimeter of the vast U.S. Embassy complex.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s army says three rockets have been fired at Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone without causing any casualties.

Security officials said the U.S. Embassy was the target.

Two Iraqi security officials said one rocket fell within the perimeter of the vast U.S. Embassy complex and another fell in the residential neighborhood of Harthiya, outside the Green Zone.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The rockets were launched from the Salam area of Baghdad, a statement from the military said.

It said there were no casualties and an investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Ana Gabriel Martinez and 30-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez.
Two women accused of stealing clothing from stores
Cinemark Movies 12 Theater located on San Bernardo
Cinemark Movies 12 Theater closes its doors
Accident on Highway 59
Driver evading arrest with 15 passengers results in accident
CBP officer accused of smuggling undocumented housekeeper into U.S.
City of Laredo curfew violations
City implements curfew for the next two weekends

Latest News

Podcast odd couple: Obama, Springsteen in Spotify series
Dr. Trevino administers vaccine
Homebound patient vaccination program
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he will sign the measure into law, making Virginia the...
Repeal of Virginia’s death penalty headed to governor’s desk
An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police...
City probe faults overall police treatment of Elijah McClain