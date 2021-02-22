Advertisement

Second dose guidelines

Laredo’s Health Authority speaks on new CDC guidelines regarding the timeline to get your second dosage.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Bad weather caused many pushbacks for COVID-19 vaccination -- including for those waiting on their second dose.

Laredo’s Health Authority spoke on new CDC guidelines regarding the timeline to get your second dosage.

Dr. Victor Trevino says that persons should not be scheduled to receive their second dose earlier than recommended. Although it is not suggested, the second dose can still be given within a period of the recommended date.

“The second doses administered within a grace period of 4 days earlier than the recommended date for the second dose are still considered valid,” Dr. Trevino said. “Now doses inadvertently administered earlier than the grace period should not be repeated.”

He goes on to say that the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval time as possible.

