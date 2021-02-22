TAMIU celebrates Black History Month with virtual tour and special lecture

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In observance of Black History Month, our local university is providing the community with two live interactive and virtual tours of historical and contemporary sites in Africa.

In partnership with Oiada International, a nonprofit organization, TAMIU will provide informative perspectives on Africa’s past and present.

The first event, titled Eye-Opener will take participants on a live virtual tour of Africa. The second tour will feature the picture coast of Ghana and the historic Cape Coast Castle, an ancient fortress that marks the dark past of the Atlantic slave trade.

On Tuesday, TAMIU will host a lecture titled Black Lives, Black Liberation which will feature Dr. Gabby Yearwood, the director of Undergraduate Studies for the University of Pittsburgh Department.

For more information on any of these events, you can head on over to the TAMIU website.

