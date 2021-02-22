Two women accused of stealing clothing from stores

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a couple of women who are wanted for allegedly stealing from multiple stores.

Laredo Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Ana Gabriel Martinez and 30-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez.

Authorities say the two are believed to have stolen clothing from two separate department stores on three different dates.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the women you are asked to call

Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.