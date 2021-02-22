Advertisement

UISD buildings damaged by winter weather

Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Despite the nice weather conditions we’re seeing now, the work of finding out just how much damage last weeks winter storm is still ongoing.

UISD officials tell us that twenty buildings were affected by the freezing temperatures.

They say most of those buildings were without power for up to four days.

One building hit particular hard was the Food Services Department, which was one of those buildings without power for the four days, the power outage spoiling food supplies.

Officials are also looking to the state to see how they will handle the days kids were out of class.

“The state has allowed the district to apply for waivers with regards to the missed instructional days, we are submitting their applications for that and submitting our waivers with the hope that it gets approved and we don’t see why it would not,” Gloria Rendon.

Rendon adds that they are still working on final repairs to all campuses.

She says they are still calculating how much the weather damages will cost.

They expect to finalize that by the end of the week.

