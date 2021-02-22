Advertisement

Woman accused of animal cruelty

Police find two malnourished dogs
Irma Sanchez, 67
Irma Sanchez, 67(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police and animal care services responded to a cruelty to animals call at the 4500 block of Christine Lane last Thursday.

 At the scene, police found a grey pit bull that was chained up by the front of the residence and a black Doberman in the backyard.

 Both dogs were found to be malnourished and trembling due to the cold weather.

 The owner of the two dogs, 67-year-old Irma Sanchez, was charged with two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

She faces up to one year in jail, a $4,000 fine, or both.

