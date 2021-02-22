Zapata confirms 29th death due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another resident in Zapata has lost their battle to the coronavirus putting their death toll at 29.

According to Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell the patient was a man in his 70s who passed away on Saturday.

So far out of 15,859 tests, Zapata has had a total of 1,519 positive cases, 14,315 are negative and 25 tests that are still pending.

According to Rathmell, 1,460 people have recovered from the virus.

