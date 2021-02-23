Agents arrest child sex offender

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest a child sex offender as he was attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.

Agents apprehended Mexican National, Jose Camacho-Hernandez, 31 years of age.

The arrest happened on Feb. 21 when agents spotted a group of undocumented individuals near Mines Road.

Record checks revealed that Camacho-Hernandez had been arrested back in 2019 for indecent exposure with a nexus to criminal sexual conduct with a minor in North Carolina.

He was taken into custody pending criminal prosecution.

