Border Patrol agents find drugs by the river

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled two drug smuggling attempts that contained nearly 1000 pounds of marijuana.

The first attempt happened on Monday afternoon when agents responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the Rio Grande River in western Laredo. When agents arrived, the smugglers took off and swam across the river back to Mexico.

There, BP agents took hold of six bundles of marijuana weighing 450 pounds and valuing more than $350,000.

Less than two hours later, agents responded to reports of suspicious activity of an individual carrying a bundle across the river. When agents arrived, several of the individuals fled and swam across the river to Mexico.

Five bundles were seized weighing nearly 500 pounds and valued at nearly $400,000.

