Advertisement

Border Patrol agents find drugs by the river

Border Patrol agents seized nearly 1000 pounds of marijuana near a van down by the river
Agents seize nearly 1000 pounds of marijuana
Agents seize nearly 1000 pounds of marijuana(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled two drug smuggling attempts that contained nearly 1000 pounds of marijuana.

The first attempt happened on Monday afternoon when agents responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the Rio Grande River in western Laredo. When agents arrived, the smugglers took off and swam across the river back to Mexico.

There, BP agents took hold of six bundles of marijuana weighing 450 pounds and valuing more than $350,000.

Less than two hours later, agents responded to reports of suspicious activity of an individual carrying a bundle across the river. When agents arrived, several of the individuals fled and swam across the river to Mexico.

Five bundles were seized weighing nearly 500 pounds and valued at nearly $400,000.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Ana Gabriel Martinez and 30-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez.
Two women accused of stealing clothing from stores
In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges
Police investigating death at Clark and Bob Bullock Loop
Police investigating death at Clark and Loop 20
Irma Sanchez, 67
Woman accused of animal cruelty
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos

Latest News

Train and semi-truck collision
Train and semi-truck collide in central Texas
Springsteen teams up with Obama
Bruce Springsteen teams up with former president for podcast
Daft punk announces split
Daft punk announces retirement
Police investigating death at Clark and Bob Bullock Loop
Police investigating death at Clark and Loop 20