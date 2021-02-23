Bridge restrictions extended for non-essential travel

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Restrictions on travel at the border have been extended once again.

The new extension will now run through March 21st, making it an entire year since they were first put in place.

Every year more than 18 million Mexicans bring in almost $19 billion in revenue into the country.

The economic impact from this loss has been felt, especially for businesses in downtown Laredo.

“You walk around, you see a lot of stores closed and a lot of that is due to the lack of people being able to cross,” said Josh Serna. “We’ve seen a significant fail in our wholesale business just because wholesalers can’t cross. It makes it very, very difficult and each month we hope it would re-open to continue to allow people to come over, but we keep getting extension every month.”

Serna says that his wholesale business Clipper Depot is down 80% from last year.

