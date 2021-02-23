Advertisement

Bridge restrictions extended for non-essential travel

The new extension will now run through March 21st, making it an entire year since they were first put in place.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Restrictions on travel at the border have been extended once again.

Every year more than 18 million Mexicans bring in almost $19 billion in revenue into the country.

The economic impact from this loss has been felt, especially for businesses in downtown Laredo.

“You walk around, you see a lot of stores closed and a lot of that is due to the lack of people being able to cross,” said Josh Serna. “We’ve seen a significant fail in our wholesale business just because wholesalers can’t cross. It makes it very, very difficult and each month we hope it would re-open to continue to allow people to come over, but we keep getting extension every month.”

Serna says that his wholesale business Clipper Depot is down 80% from last year.

Coming up on KGNS News at Ten, Henry Cuellar will share his plan on opening up travel at the bridges.

