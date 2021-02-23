Bruce Springsteen teams up with former president for podcast

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Former President Barack Obama has teamed up with legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen for a new podcast.

It’s called “Renegades: Born in the USA” - a nod to one of Springsteen’s biggest hits.

The podcast focuses on masculinity, race, and fatherhood and includes a look that the professional and personal journeys of both men.

The collaboration is part of Spotify’s multi-year partnership with Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.