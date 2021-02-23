City council addresses prioritizing vaccinating school employees

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There was plenty of discussion on the vaccine rollout with several agenda items hitting on difference suggestions and proposals from councilmembers at Monday’s city council meeting.

One in particular called for submitting a request to the state to allow the city to set aside vaccines specifically for school employees over the age of 65 or those who have underlying conditions.

The request asks the state to allow them to prioritize a subgroup under an already established tier group.

This group would include teachers and paraprofessionals from not only public school districts, but also charter schools, private, and catholic schools.

After much discussion, the motion passed.

Meanwhile, another item called for management to look into creating a waiting list for vaccines.

Council members directed staff to reach out to other cities, specifically El Paso, to learn of the pro’s and con’s of a waiting list.

