COVID-19 threat level decreases to “level 2″

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the Laredo health director Richard Chamberlain, they are reporting our current 124 active cases bringing the COVID threat level from a level 3 to a level 2, or an orange to a yellow.

The last time we have been under a 150 active cases was April 11, 2020.

The city claims it has also reduced in the number of hospitalization rates as well.

It’s important to note, that because of the weather conditions, many labs were closed and it’s impossible to determine accurate numbers.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.