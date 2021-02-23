Advertisement

COVID-19 threat level decreases to “level 2″

Officials are currently reporting 124 active cases of COVID-19; the last time we have been under a 150 active cases was April 11, 2020.
COVID-19 numbers go down
COVID-19 numbers go down(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the Laredo health director Richard Chamberlain, they are reporting our current 124 active cases bringing the COVID threat level from a level 3 to a level 2, or an orange to a yellow.

The last time we have been under a 150 active cases was April 11, 2020.

The city claims it has also reduced in the number of hospitalization rates as well.

It’s important to note, that because of the weather conditions, many labs were closed and it’s impossible to determine accurate numbers. 

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Ana Gabriel Martinez and 30-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez.
Two women accused of stealing clothing from stores
Irma Sanchez, 67
Woman accused of animal cruelty
In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges
Cinemark Movies 12 Theater located on San Bernardo
Cinemark Movies 12 Theater closes its doors
File photo: Old Mercy Hospital building
Fire breaks out at old Mercy Hospital

Latest News

File photo
Bridge restrictions extended for non-essential travel
Motor Squad Monday
LPD launches initiative to prevent texting and driving
200
Border Patrol discovers 230 immigrants over the weekend
UISD building damages
UISD buildings damaged by winter weather