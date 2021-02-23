Advertisement

Daft punk announces retirement

Daft Punk’s publicist has confirmed the split but they could come back
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It looks like there won’t be “One more time” for Daft Punk and their days of going “Around the world” are over.

At least, that’s what the French electronic music duo wants you to think.

The pair released a video Monday announcing the band’s retirement.

In a style consistent with their techno-infused robot image, the video shows them walking around a desert.

Then, one of them removes his jacket to reveal a self-destruct pack, which the other activates, and then he explodes into smithereens.

Daft Punk’s publicist has confirmed the split but they could come back.

