Got a pocket full of sunshine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s going to be another perfect day in the Gateway with warm and sunny conditions, but could we see a change?

On Tuesday, we will start out in the low 50s but we will quickly warm up to a high of 79 degrees, almost hitting that 80 degree mark.

By mid-week we will surpass 80 degrees and be at 83 for our high.

Overnight the clouds will come in giving us a 30 percent chance of rain and dropping temperatures to the upper 70s.

Those chances of rain will continue into Friday, where we’ll see a high of 76 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll remain warm with partly cloudy skies.

We’re looking at a high of 78 on Saturday and 83 on Sunday.

Keep in mind we are still in the winter season, the official start of spring isn’t until after we spring forward.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.