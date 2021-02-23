Advertisement

Got a pocket full of sunshine

Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s going to be another perfect day in the Gateway with warm and sunny conditions, but could we see a change?

On Tuesday, we will start out in the low 50s but we will quickly warm up to a high of 79 degrees, almost hitting that 80 degree mark.

By mid-week we will surpass 80 degrees and be at 83 for our high.

Overnight the clouds will come in giving us a 30 percent chance of rain and dropping temperatures to the upper 70s.

Those chances of rain will continue into Friday, where we’ll see a high of 76 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll remain warm with partly cloudy skies.

We’re looking at a high of 78 on Saturday and 83 on Sunday.

Keep in mind we are still in the winter season, the official start of spring isn’t until after we spring forward.

