LPD launches initiative to prevent texting and driving

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s time for you to think twice before using your cell phone while behind the wheel.

The Laredo Police Department reported an increase of drivers texting while driving, particularly cases of drivers using their cell phone while at a stop sign.

In order to prevent a tragedy, LPD has launched Motor Squad Mondays.

Officers will be on high alert strictly enforcing cellphone laws.

“The vehicle needs to be put in park or you need to pull off to the side of the road in order to message or use your cell phone to answer a call,” said Jose Espinoza.

Texting and driving is illegal everywhere in Texas.

Drivers caught violating this law could face up to a $250 fine.

