Advertisement

Police investigating death at Clark and Loop 20

Officers are asking drivers and the public to avoid the area while they investigate the scene.
Police investigating death at Clark and Bob Bullock Loop
Police investigating death at Clark and Bob Bullock Loop(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a death in Central Laredo.

Laredo Police are currently at the end of Clark Boulevard and Loop 20.

Officers are asking drivers and the public to avoid the area while they investigate the scene.

KGNS News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Ana Gabriel Martinez and 30-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez.
Two women accused of stealing clothing from stores
In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges
Irma Sanchez, 67
Woman accused of animal cruelty
File photo: Old Mercy Hospital building
Fire breaks out at old Mercy Hospital
Sixto Lopez
Local realtor helps residents with winter woes

Latest News

Man believed to be tied to theft
Police searching for man accused of theft
Springsteen teams up with Obama
Obama teams up with Bruce Springsteen
Daft punk announces split
Daft Punk announces split
First alert weather
First alert weather