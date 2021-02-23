Police investigating death at Clark and Loop 20
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a death in Central Laredo.
Laredo Police are currently at the end of Clark Boulevard and Loop 20.
Officers are asking drivers and the public to avoid the area while they investigate the scene.
