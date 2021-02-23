Advertisement

Police searching for man accused of theft

The subject was caught on surveillance video and was last seen operating a white tractor truck.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a man who is believed to be tied to a theft report.

According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at the 2600 block of NE Bop Bullock Loop.

The man was caught on surveillance video and was last seen operating a white tractor truck.

Officers say roughly $300 worth of merchandise was stolen.

If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of this individual, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

