Police searching for man accused of theft

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a man who is believed to be tied to a theft report.

According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at the 2600 block of NE Bop Bullock Loop.

The man was caught on surveillance video and was last seen operating a white tractor truck.

Officers say roughly $300 worth of merchandise was stolen.

If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of this individual, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

