President Biden to visit Texas on Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - President Joe Biden is traveling to Texas later this week to talk with local leaders about the deadly winter storms.

President Biden declared a ‘major disaster’ for much of Texas on Saturday, making federal funding available to hard-hit areas including Houston.

That’s where Mr. Biden and the first lady will visit Friday.

Millions of people in Texas lost power and water after two winter storms produced record-breaking low temperatures last week.

While power has pretty much been restored, more than nine-million people still don’t have water.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says while in Texas, President Biden will discuss storm relief efforts.

He will also visit a COVID-19 vaccine distribution center.

