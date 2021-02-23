Advertisement

Taking care of your plants during the cold

If you walk outside, you may have noticed that the grass isn’t as green on either side.
Taking care of your plants in the cold
Taking care of your plants in the cold(KGNS)
By Barbara Campos
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The arctic blast that we saw last week affected our homes, and also our plants.

With the hot days coming our way again, KGNS spoke to a local landscaper about what you can do to bring your plants back to life.

If you walk outside, you may have noticed that the grass isn’t as green on either side.

That’s because, just like us, our plants need to be protected in freezing conditions.

Experts say some plants won’t survive the harsh winter weather, but there’s still hope to bring some back to life.

All around town, we can see plants brown in color that aren’t blossoming the way they used to.

“They look like they’re dead, but some are not.”

Manuel Montalvo from Olmypia Landscaping says tropicals are the most sensitive to the cold, but even evergreens that usually survive through temperatures of less than 20 degrees are in shock right now.

Before getting rid of anything in your garden, you should first scrape a part of the plant’s bark to check if there’s still hope.

If it’s green, it means there’s still a sign of life.

“If I would do this to any of the plant and it’s brown, then there’s no hope and the plant’s already dead.”

If there is still a sign of life, caring for your plant like you usually do for about 20 to 30 days can make it go back to its normal state.

Although warmer days are here again, fertilization isn’t recommended, just yet.

“We may get another cold front and if you use fertilizer right now, what you’re doing is you’re forcing growth to shoot out and that new growth is very tender so it will definitely kill the new growth.”

Montalvo says plants that are in delicate state right now are not likely to survive through another cold front.

You can cover them with a thin fabric and water them before any cold temperatures come our way again.

He also says grass can also get back on its feet if you give it some time.

