Train and semi-truck collide in central Texas

The Milam county sheriff says the part of the train that was hit was carrying coal, gasoline and other non-toxic materials.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Cameron, Tex. (KGNS) - A train and semi-truck collide in central Texas this morning which caused a massive explosion.

It happened in the town of Cameron around 7 AM.

Thick black smoke continues to fill the air as the fire is expected to burn for several hours.

The Milam county sheriff says the part of the train that was hit was carrying coal, gasoline, and other non-toxic materials.

Foam is being brought in to try and put out the flames.

The sheriff says the collision happened one car away from phosphoric acid which could have made this situation much worse.

