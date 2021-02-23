Advertisement

Winter storm relief fund overwhelmed with requests

Organizers are reminding those calling in that the fund is for people truly without the means to do repairs or replace spoiled food.
Winter storm damages
Winter storm damages(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A winter storm relief fund organized by community leaders has been overwhelmed with requests for help.

The fund will not give out any reimbursements, either.

They’re asking people who need the help to keep patient as they catch up with all the calls they’ve been receiving.

“One of the problems that we’re facing right now, we’re being overwhelmed by phone calls,” said Mario Reyes. “Thousands of people are calling, trying to get assistance and we understand a lot of people are frustrated and they want assistance and they probably do need the help, assistance, but this program, the way it was designed is to help those that absolutely don’t have any means to do the repairs..”

Once a call is made the charity will send someone to evaluate the damages.

They will then check back with a committee which will determine the amount, if any, will be given.

