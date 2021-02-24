Advertisement

Biden administration begins to admit migrants at the border

The Biden administration is making moves to clear a tent camp near the US-Mexico border
A group of migrants walk across Internation Bridge Two into Mexico from the United States. The...
A group of migrants walk across Internation Bridge Two into Mexico from the United States. The group requested asylum in the United States, but were returned to Mexico under the Migrant Protections Protocol to await their court proceedings. July 23, 2019.(Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Biden administration is making moves to clear a tent camp near the US-Mexico border.

The Department of Homeland Security says it is beginning to admit hundreds of migrants living at the camp in Matamoros, Mexico.

Many were subject to a Trump-era policy requiring them to stay in Mexico while awaiting their immigration court date in the United States.

DHS says health and safety protocols are in place.

New arrivals to the camp will not be allowed into the country through this process.

The Trump administration’s so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy went into effect in January 2019.

It bucked previous protocols that allowed migrants to enter the US while they went through their immigration hearings.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating death at Clark and Bob Bullock Loop
Police investigating death at Clark and Loop 20
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
22-year-old Ana Gabriel Martinez and 30-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez.
Update: Women accused of stealing from stores are arrested
Train and semi-truck collision
Train and semi-truck collide in central Texas
President Biden to visit Texas on Friday

Latest News

Winter storm damages
Councilmember and nonprofits to help residents affected by winter storm
File photo
Webb County Tax Office DMV system down
File photo
Webb County announces FEMA assistance
File photo: Pointing lasers at planes could be dangerous and fatal
Do not point lasers at aircrafts!