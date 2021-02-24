City invests additional $30,000 into PBS episode featuring Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While the state is dealing with what was declared a major disaster with millions of people in Texas losing power and water after two winter storms, the City of Laredo is looking to heat things up by investing $30,000 into a documentary that says “Love is free. Guac is extra...”

Anytime Laredo is featured in a high-profile media piece, it seems to benefit the city.

But we’ve invested $50,000 into a project that’s about to receive another $30,000 and that still doesn’t match what our sister city has put on the table.

“It’s a TV show on Prime TV PBS, and the idea of the show is to highlight border communities, in this case, the Mexican and American side,” said Aileen Ramos.

The city is attempting to promote the attractions of the region and will offer insight to both communities along the border as councilman invest an additional $30,000 into an upcoming documentary.

The PBS show showcases the adventures of Monty Moran, the former co-CEO of Chipotle.

He led over 75,000 people before he became a pilot and started to explore the culture that took Chipotle Mexican Grill to a Fortune 500 superstar company.

The city has already invested $50,000 and the additional thirty comes at an unexpected time, since Nuevo Laredo has already stepped with a donation that exceeds a $100,000.

“If this is passed this will reflect the same 80,000 from the City of Laredo and then the balance of the 150 from this side made up by the private sector,” said Mayor Pete Saenz.

The funding will come from the hotel/motel tax so the money has already been allocated for this type of expense.

Not everyone agrees, but others are looking for the silver lining.

“I do think that using TV, the TV media, since so many people are watching TV as well as one of the online media which, of course, is already working on that is crucial to be able to show the world what Laredo has to offer when trying to get people here to our community,” said councilman Marte Martinez.

Proponents like Marte Martinez insist the benefits will outweigh the cost, but during this time of the pandemic it’s hard to tell if there will be an actual payoff.

KGNS spoke to Monty Moran and he seems very enthusiastic about the project.

It’s expected to attract tourism, but there was no public elaboration on what the money would go to.

Laredo will be featured in episode four of the series entitled “The River.”

A specific air date has not been announced.

The documentary is also expected to highlight El Paso and Ciudad Juarez.

