City’s COVID vaccine portal fills up in 30 minutes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The appointment slots for the city’s online coronavirus vaccine system are now full.

The city opened its vaccination portal at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and it filled up in less than 30 minutes.

As the city receives more vaccines, they will add additional appointments to the portal.

The City of Laredo has received a shipment of 5,000 vaccines for those who need the first dose.

People are asked to check the portal daily to see if there are any openings.

