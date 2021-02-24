“Bridge Master Plan” presented at city council meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Improvements to the World Trade Bridge was also presented to city council members at Monday night’s meeting.

The “Bridge Master Plan” is a proposal to bring connectivity to the Laredo bridge system and the city through providing technology and on-site improvements such as fast lanes to the World Trade Bridge.

The plan will be finished by June of this year.

During Monday’s city council meeting, the plan was proposed.

The focus was the World Trade Bridge and to be a “solution” to the traffic congestion along Mines Road and Loop 20.

“Under the current environment, without additional improvements, yes we would be reaching capacity by 2030,” said Carlos Contreras.

You will be able to see improvements like widening the World Trade Bridge through expanding lanes and adjusting the port capacity on the Mexican side.

On behalf of the state of Tamaulipas, Nelson Balido says this is a step in the right direction for both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

“We were kind of waiting for this presentation first, we know there’s a need,” said Balido. “We were waiting for a presentation on the other side first just to know we can do it jointly.”

Other officials who are also on board are Congressman Henry Cuellar.

“If you talk to some of the trading capacity, they would tell you we already reached capacity, which is a good thing to have so much trade,” said Cuellar.

Officials say before adopting the plan, a fast lane is on the way at this time and it will test if this development will help bring less crossing and waiting times for the world trade bridge on both sides.

Plan developers say the next step for the plan is to engage local groups like the City of Laredo, CBP, U.S. Broker Association, and Mexican Broker Association.

Technology improvements for the bridge include adding facial recognition and weigh in motion stations.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.