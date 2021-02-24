Advertisement

Councilmember and nonprofits to help residents affected by winter storm

Organizers are challenging the community to a one-week fundraising event that seeks to raise money for residents whose homes sustained damage during last week’s cold front
Winter storm damages
Winter storm damages(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local councilmember and two nonprofit organizations are joining forces to help residents who were hit by last week’s arctic blast.

Habitat for Humanity of Laredo and the Rio Grande International Study Center have teamed up with District Eight Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa to provide emergency relief to residents through PlumbFix.

The PlumbFix initiative is an effort to help low-income homeowners with critical water line repairs following last week’s storm.

On Thursday, Feb. 25, organizers will hold a press conference at the Habitat for Humanity office to announce the details of the pilot program.

Cigarroa says the storm had harsh consequences on the homes of many who reside in District Eight.

PlumbFix is challenging the community to a one-week fundraising blitz.

Donations can be made at its Go Fund Me page.

Checks can also be made to RGISC with the note PlumbFix and mailed to 1 West End Washington Street, Bldg. P-11, Laredo, TX  78041.

Residents who live in District Eight should call the Habitat office at 956-724-3227.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating death at Clark and Bob Bullock Loop
Update: Police investigating second homicide of 2021
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
22-year-old Ana Gabriel Martinez and 30-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez.
Update: Women accused of stealing from stores are arrested
Train and semi-truck collision
Train and semi-truck collide in central Texas
President Biden to visit Texas on Friday

Latest News

ice cream makers coming out with cone chair
Klondike debuts cone chair
klondike debuts cone chair
klondike debuts cone chair
Cops in Pakistan are rollerblading to stop crime.
Rollerblading cops!
A group of migrants walk across Internation Bridge Two into Mexico from the United States. The...
Biden administration begins to admit migrants at the border