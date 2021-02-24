Councilmember and nonprofits to help residents affected by winter storm

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local councilmember and two nonprofit organizations are joining forces to help residents who were hit by last week’s arctic blast.

Habitat for Humanity of Laredo and the Rio Grande International Study Center have teamed up with District Eight Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa to provide emergency relief to residents through PlumbFix.

The PlumbFix initiative is an effort to help low-income homeowners with critical water line repairs following last week’s storm.

On Thursday, Feb. 25, organizers will hold a press conference at the Habitat for Humanity office to announce the details of the pilot program.

Cigarroa says the storm had harsh consequences on the homes of many who reside in District Eight.

PlumbFix is challenging the community to a one-week fundraising blitz.

Donations can be made at its Go Fund Me page.

Checks can also be made to RGISC with the note PlumbFix and mailed to 1 West End Washington Street, Bldg. P-11, Laredo, TX 78041.

Residents who live in District Eight should call the Habitat office at 956-724-3227.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.